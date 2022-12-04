Consumers can soon approach third-party meter testing labs in TN

CHENNAI: Soon, electricity consumers will be empowered to challenge the Tangedco and test the meters at a third-party lab if they find their meter readings not being commensurate with their consumption of electricity, stoppage of the meter, damage to the seal, burning or damage to the meter.

As of now, on consumer complaints, Tangedco tests the meters and the results cannot be challenged and would be binding on the consumer. Now, the consumer will have the option to go for testing at third-party labs which will be enlisted by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The commission has invited applications from third-party NABL-approved energy meter testing laboratories as mandated by the Electricity (Rights of Consumer) Rules, 2020. The rule mandates the publication of third-party energy meter testing laboratories on the distribution licensee website approved by the commission.

According to Section 5 (11) of the Electricity (Rights of Consumer) Rules, 2020, if a consumer disputes the results of meter testing or the functioning of the metre, it should be tested at a third-party testing facility selectable by the consumer from the list approved by the Commission.

“If it is successfully established that the results of the third-party lab test are contrary to the results of the test performed by the distribution licensee, then the cost of undertaking such test shall be borne by the distribution licensee. However, in case it is established that the results of this test are same as the results of the test performed by the distribution licensee, then the cost of undertaking such a test shall be borne by the Consumer. The meter test results and the meter data shall be issued to the consumer after a such test has been completed and the said results are final and binding on both the consumer and the distribution licensee,” it said.

The rules also mandate that if the meter is prima facie found to be defective or burnt or stolen not due to causes attributable to the consumer, the licensee should restore supply through a new meter at its own cost. On subsequent investigation, if it was found that the meter has become defective or burnt or stolen due to cause attributable to the consumer, the necessary charges should be recovered from the consumer.

K. Kathirmathiyon, Secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Cause said that the TNERC should have appointed the third-party meter testing laboratories long back. He said that the Union Ministry of Power has notified the rules in 2020, but the TNERC has invited applications for enlisting the laboratories only now.