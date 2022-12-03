Udhayanidhi mocks EPS’ remark on Dravidian model

CHENNAI: Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday mocked Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statement on ‘Dravidian Model’ being created in the AIADMK regime.

Reacting to media persons who sought his comments on Palaniswami claiming that the Dravidian model was created by the AIADMK regime, Udhayanidhi sarcastically wondered, “Oh really.” When the reporters insisted on his reaction to the issue, he said, “It’s good. Good.”

Adding that he interacted with students at the park developed exclusively for differently-abled persons in Kotturpuram on international differently abled day, the DMK youth wing secretary said, “Students and their parents made some requests. The minister, mayor and I will take it up with the government and do whatever is necessary.”

Asked if beach pathways would be developed in other beaches in the state like in Marina, he said, “I will definitely make a request to the Chief Minister regarding this.”