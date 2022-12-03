Take 1:50 candidates for TNPSC Group-I main exam: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Friday said that there are several irregularities in the recently conducted Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group-I preliminary exam and urged to recruit candidates in the ratio of 1:50 for the upcoming Group-I main exam.

In the recently released answer key for the preliminary exam there were several mistakes. Though the candidates will be given a chance to point out the mistakes, it is not sure whether their opinion will be accepted or whether the answer sheets will be corrected on the basis of mistakes that were pointed out. TNPSC has made the mistakes and the life of several thousands of rural youth should not be affected.

In the previous years, TNPSC had the practice of recruiting 1:50 for main exams, but this year they have restricted it to 1:20, which should not be implemented, said Ramadoss, in a statement.

The preliminary exams for TNPSC Group-I, to recruit 92 officials, including 18 sub-collectors and 26 DSPs, was conducted on November 19, this year and the answer key was released on November 28.