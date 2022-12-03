Stalin to visit Delhi to attend G-20 preparatory meet on Dec 5

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to visit New Delhi on the morning of December 5 to attend the G-20 preparatory meet to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is set to return back to Chennai the same night, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Stalin was expected to meet Modi, but it is reported that he is unlikely to meet him separately.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s G20 meeting on December 5 in the national capital. She had told the mediapersons that she will be participating as the head of the Trinamool Congress.
While it is reported that the G-20 summit will be held in New Delhi in September 2023, the Central government is also planning to host as many as 200 meetings across the country over the next one year in 32 divisions, which are set to be held in all states. It is to be noted that the officials are considering which cities should be selected in Tamil Nadu for this purpose.
On Thursday, India assumed the G20 presidency and began its year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) this week, taking over from Indonesia at a time of geopolitical tumult and uncertainty over post-pandemic economic recovery. Modi, in his Thursday declaration, said that India would aim to depoliticise the global supply of food, fertilizers, and medical products so that geo-political tensions do not lead to global disruptions.
The theme for India's G20 Presidency is in sync with the key template of PM Modi’s foreign policy - "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth-One Family-One Future".
