India assumes leadership on world stage with G-20 Presidency: Report

NEW DELHI: India will formally assume the G20 presidency starting Thursday, thereby beginning a unique opportunity for the country to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population, according to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release.

During the G-20 Presidency, India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. The G-20 Summit to be held next year would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G-20 Presidency via video conferencing. The lotus in the logo symbolises India's ancient heritage, faith and thought.

The Philosophy of Adwait, the Prime Minister said, emphasises the oneness of all creatures and this philosophy will be a medium of resolution of today's conflicts. This logo and theme represent many key messages from India. "Message of Buddha for freedom from war, Mahatma Gandhi's solutions in the face of violence, through G-20, India is giving them a new height", he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that India's G-20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos. He said that the world is dealing with the aftereffects of a disruptive once-in-a-century global pandemic, conflicts, and economic uncertainty "The lotus in the logo of G-20 is a symbol of hope in such tough times," he said.

Writing for the Europe Asia Foundation, former Indian envoy to Kazakhstan, Ashok Sajjanhar, said India takes over the Presidency of the G20, one of the most consequential amongst current-day multilateral bodies, on December 1. According to him, this decisively signals the emergence of India as a significant player on the global scene.

"While most countries in the world, both developed and developing, have found it difficult to effectively handle the challenges thrown up by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India, through its bold and visionary leadership and prudent policies, has been, thus far, able to successfully navigate the headwinds it has encountered," he added. Two days before India assumes the presidency of G20, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday said New Delhi would like to use the presidency of the group to reflect interests and concerns today of the global south.

"India would like to use the presidency of G20 in many ways to reflect interests and concerns today of the global south as we feel they're being sidelined and not just be a voice but would like to take into global south something we've tested and prepared at home," he said. Jaishankar made these remarks during the annual flagship event co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India.