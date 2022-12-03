Stalin condoles Murasoli photojournalist's death

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday condoled the demise of senior photojournalist of DMK mouthpiece Murasoli, A Rajesh who passed away at his native Nagapattinam.

In his condolence message, Stalin said that he was saddened after learning about the demise of senior photojournalist of Murasoli A Rajesh in his native Nagercoil due to illness. The dedication and hard work of Rajesh who served as a senior photojournalist of Murasoli for 28 years is laudable, Stalin added, offering his condolences to the bereaved family members and staff cum editor of Murasoli. State information and publicity minister Vellakoil M P Saminathan also condoled the demise of the photojournalist.