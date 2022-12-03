No new Covid cases reported in 31 districts in State

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,186. There were 4 new cases reported in Chennai, 3 in Chengalpattu, 2 in Kanniyakumari and a case each in Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore and Tiruvallur. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.3% after 5,414 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 1.6% was reported in Tiruvarur. TN’s active cases stood at 143. Highest reported in Chennai with 27 active cases. A total of 30 more people recovered. Total recoveries reached 35,55,994. With no more COVID fatality reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,049.
