Only 7 lakh in 100% property tax hike category: KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: Reiterating that Tamil Nadu is the only State in the country collecting the lowest property tax, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru said on Saturday that only 7 lakh households saw 100% hike in the tax.

Speaking to reporters after the review meeting on the developmental projects of city corporations, municipalities, town panchayats and the TWAD board, Nehru said, “There are 2.16 crore households in TN, of them, 1.70 crore (below 600 sq ft) have to pay 25% more while 25 lakh people (between 601 and 1,200 sq ft) have to pay 50% more and 14 lakh households (between 1,201 and 1,800 sq ft) are to pay 75% more and only 7 lakh households are to pay 100 per cent more tax.”

Clarifying that the collection of the 100% hike was calculated at just Rs 2,000, Nehru said, this amounts to Rs 12,000 in Maharashtra and is similar in all other states. “Tamil Nadu is the only state collecting the lowest tax across the nation but a few people have been confusing the public,” he said.

He added that officials have been asked to concentrate on prompt tax collection. “Most civic administrations have collected revised tax between 25 and 30% and only a few collected 50%. Officials were instructed to achieve 100% tax collection,” Nehru said, adding, a GO has been issued over tax collection for unapproved plots and layouts.

At the meeting, Nehru said, status of the ongoing projects in Tiruchy, Karur, Pudukkottai, Perambalur and Ariyalur were discussed, with elected members making several demands, including drinking water, road and storm water drains. They would be brought to the knowledge of Chief Minister MK Stalin and steps would be taken based on the availability of funds, he said.