Kovai Selvaraj relieved from dist secy post

"I appeal to all party workers to extend full cooperation to the newly appointed district secretaries," his statement added.
CHENNAI: Kovai Selvaraj, who belongs to the O Panneerselvam camp, has announced that he is quitting the AIADMK.

The former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said in a statement, "K Selvaraj has been relieved of the charge of Coimbatore District Secretary. In view of the administrative convenience of Coimbatore, the districts which were earlier functioning in three divisions have been allowed to function in four districts namely Coimbatore, Coimbatore North, Coimbatore Suburban South, and Coimbatore Suburban North.”

"Accordingly, D Mohan is appointed as the Coimbatore District Secretary, and L Elango is appointed as the Coimbatore North District Secretary. M Manimaran has been appointed as Coimbatore Suburban South District Secretary, and P Rajendran has been appointed as Coimbatore Suburban North District Secretary. I appeal to all party workers to extend full cooperation to the newly appointed district secretaries," his statement added.

