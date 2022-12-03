Stalin hikes disabled pension to Rs 1,500 from Jan 1

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced a 50% hike in the disabled pension to Rs 1,500 for 4.39 lakh differently abled persons in the State.

Speaking at the celebration of the International Differently Abled Persons Day at Kalaivanar Arangam on Saturday, Stalin said, “I am delighted to make an announcement on international differently abled persons day. The pension received by 4,39,315 differently abled persons, including visually impaired persons through the state revenue department would be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 with effect from January 1.” The State government would incur an additional expenditure of Rs 263.58 crore per year owing to the hike in disabled pension.

“This government, which is founded on the principle of social justice, would forever be a government for all people, especially the marginalized people under all circumstances. The government would plan for them. The government would be one of them and address their needs, ” Stalin added, informing that the government was trying to create a situation where differently-abled people would be able to work from their homes without travelling to their offices.

Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation is offering new skill development training besides providing laptops with software to differently-abled persons under 'Naan Muthalvan' scheme to enhance their employability, the Chief Minister said, adding that the government has constituted an expert committee and high-level committee for the government and private sector to identity suitable jobs for differently abled persons, whose contribution is also significant in the economic progress of a nation. The committees advise the government to take appropriate steps in tune with technological advancement to help differently abled persons to function in workplaces without depending on others. State ministers K Ponmudy (higher education), P Geetha Jeevan (Social welfare), Ma Subramanian (Health), PK Sekar Babu (HR and CE) and CV Ganesan (labour) also participated in the function