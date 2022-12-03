Heavy rains likely in 8 districts of Tamil Nadu today: RMC

CHENNAI: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning has been predicted by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in several locations in South, coastal districts, the Puducherry and Karaikal areas, and North Central Tamil Nadu districts.

It is also said that chances of receiving heavy rains in one or more locations in the Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal districts are high.

For the next two days, Chennai will have partly cloudy skies. Light to moderate rain with thundershower at isolated places is expected at a few places.

A low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea on December 5. During the upcoming 48 hours, it will move in a west-northwest direction and may become more intense as a depression over the South East Bay of Bengal. On December 8, it may prevail over the North-East, Puducherry, and nearby South Andhra coastline districts as it moves later in a west-northwest direction.