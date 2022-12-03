TamilNadu

Heavy rains in TN dists for next 3 hours: MET

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday predicted a possibility of heavy rains in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore,Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai in the next 3 hours.
CHENNAI: In the wake of a low pressure depression that is being formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, heavy rains are expected for the next three hours.

MET predicts light to moderate rain for TN dists: Details here

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms are expected over few districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

In addition, the temperature is likely to drop and remain partly cloudy in Chennai and its suburbs for the next few days until there is change in wind direction.

