Heavy rains in TN dists for next 3 hours: MET

CHENNAI: In the wake of a low pressure depression that is being formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, heavy rains are expected for the next three hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday predicted a possibility of heavy rains in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore,Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai in the next 3 hours.