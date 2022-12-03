Great expectations from college classrooms

CHENNAI: The TN government is all set to revamp the academic syllabus Arts and Science colleges across the State, following the same in engineering and polytechnic courses.

The Higher Education Department’s decided to change the syllabus for these streams, as the gross enrolment ratio of the State has increased to 51.4% as against the national average of 27.1%. The gap between students seeking employment and available job opportunities has increased too, since the syllabus was outdated.

A high-level committee comprising of educationists, experts, and industry representatives has been constituted to revamp the syllabus for Arts and Science courses in all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs). The new curriculum is expected to be introduced in 2023-2024 academic year.

A senior official from the department said that in recent times, admissions for BSc and BCom streams in Arts and Science colleges have been reduced. “The numbers are especially worrisome among students pursing BSc Mathematics and Physics besides Chemistry,” he added. “Likewise, courses such as BA Economics and Corporate Studies have also become the less preferred by students and parents in the last few years.”

He also pointed out that students need the appropriate skills to cope with the challenges of the 21st century. And this necessitated applicable reconstruction of the curriculum in Arts and Science courses across the state.

“Accordingly, several vital points would be incorporated before the syllabus is changed, including the enhancement of concept-oriented teaching and redesign of teachers’ training. It’d foster project-oriented teaching and learning,” he added. “The decision to change the syllabus was not taken lightly. It’s based on long-term vision.”

The official said that the curriculum committee will organise a series of zonal (South, North, East, and West) and consultative meetings to decide salient points. “After conducting such review meetings, the textbook and content writing team, and agencies and publishers for textbook designing will be identified from both State and national levels,” he explained. “To get feedback from all teachers, faculty associations, parents and students, suggestion boxes will be installed in all colleges across the State.”

It’s only after such rigorous discussions and meetings, the position papers on different subjects and draft syllabus for Arts and Science courses will be finalised.

“The position papers and draft syllabus will be uploaded onto the website for public feedback and the curriculum document will be uploaded accordingly,” he said.

“When students pursue higher studies in a particular discipline, the concerned college or university must ensure they become highly skilled and masters in the subject, as per the industrial requirement,” said PB Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN).

“In economics, commerce, and science subjects, several developments have taken place. The syllabus must include latest information and bring to the classroom, in addition to helping them find jobs,” he added.

A principal of a city-based government college concurred and said that science courses in Arts and Science colleges should focus more on practical sessions. “The new curriculum should not have outdated theory content. After releasing the new syllabus, the faculties should also be trained accordingly,” he said. “A new methodology of teaching should be introduced to make learning fun.”

K Selvakumar, a commerce faculty at a private college on the outskirts of the city, said that BCom and other commerce-related courses should have sessions that include bank formalities.

“At present, most students do not know how to fill up different bank challans. The syllabus should also include strong principles of accounts, since it will help students to do well in interviews,” he suggested.

Recruiters opine that most graduates lack basic communication skills. So, the curriculum should have a separate (compulsory) course on communication skills in the final year for both Arts and Science streams.

“Internship should also be strengthened for all college students, especially those who from State-run institutions,” said S Meenakshi, a senior city-based HR consultant. “Most recruiters tell us to ensure that freshers have good communication skills before sending them for interviews.”

K Ganeshkumar, a factory owner, also pointed out that the new syllabus, especially for the science stream, must be well-aided with modern technology.

“Equip the labs with the latest instruments. Though students have scored well in his UG courses, it’s time-consuming and resource-heavy to train them to handle the instruments in factories,” he added.