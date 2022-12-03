Fugitive remand prisoner secured

TIRUCHY: The remand prisoner who escaped from the hospital while under treatment was secured on Saturday. On November 26, the public from Tiruvaiyaru caught one man who had reportedly stolen a seven sovereign chain and attempted to escape. The people tied him in a tree and started to assault him. However, the police rushed to the spot and rescued him. The police identified him as Ramesh (57) from Tiruvaiyaru. Since he sustained severe injuries, he was taken to the Thanjavur medical college and was undergoing treatment. However, on Thursday late hours Ramesh escaped from the hospital. Meanwhile, the SP G Ravali Priya ordered a special team to nab the escaped prisoner. The special team secured Ramesh while he was hiding at Palliagraharam area on Saturday.