TamilNadu

Flood at Courtallam; tourists upset as bathing prohibited

Tenkasi received heavy rains since last night.
File photo
File photo
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rains at the Western Ghats in Tenkasi district, Courtallam falls have been flooded since November 30. Tourists have been banned from bathing due to this.

Except for the main waterfall, the water flow in all of the other waterfalls, including Old Courtallam, Aintharuvi, Puli Aruvi, and Chitraruvi, remained constant.

The district received heavy rainfall last night.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Heavy Rains
tourists
Flood at Courtallam
Western Ghats in Tenkasi district
Old Courtallam
Aintharuvi
Puli Aruvi
Chitraruvi

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in