Flood at Courtallam; tourists upset as bathing prohibited

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rains at the Western Ghats in Tenkasi district, Courtallam falls have been flooded since November 30. Tourists have been banned from bathing due to this.

Except for the main waterfall, the water flow in all of the other waterfalls, including Old Courtallam, Aintharuvi, Puli Aruvi, and Chitraruvi, remained constant.

The district received heavy rainfall last night.