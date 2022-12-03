EOW sleuths seize buses of private operator for cheating public money

TIRUCHY: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police on Saturday attached 35 vehicles mostly buses and initiated to take hold of 119 more vehicles from a private bus service firm that cheated public money of Rs 400 crore. It is said, Kamaludeen from Rahmath Nagar in Thanjavur has been operating bus services in Thanjavur, Ayyampettai and Papanasam and omni bus service to Chennai and various other cities. He collected deposits from the public with a promise of monthly income and so several had deposited money. Two years back Kamaludeen passed away and depositors were not given the promised money and so they approached EOW, Tiruchy stating a fund of Rs 400 crore was swindled from as many as 6,380 depositors. On Saturday, the EOW sleuths attached as many as 35 vehicles and initiated steps to seize the remaining 119 vehicles. DSP (EOW) Lilly Grace said that there are 154 vehicles registered under Kamaludeen’s name and his kin.