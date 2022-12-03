Dividends to be released for Tirupattur sugar mill members

TIRUPATTUR: Collector Amar Kuswaha headed a committee to oversee the disbursal of dividends to members of the Tirupattur cooperative sugar mill for supplying cane to the unit for the 2021-22 crushing season on Saturday. The Kethandapatti-based sugar mill crushed a total of 27,889 tonnes during the last season and members were assured of a dividend of Rs 195 per tonne of cane given to the mill, officials said. Thus a total of Rs.54.38 lakh is to be issued as dividends to 512 members who supplied cane. Details of farmers who were to receive the dividend were being checked by the committee which included DRO E Valarmathi, agriculture joint director (in charge) Pachayyappan, district lead bank officer Arun Pandian and the mill’s cane officer Kalimuthu.