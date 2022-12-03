Child porn: CBI probes man after Interpol inputs

TIRUCHY: CBI sleuths, on Friday, registered a case against a Manapparai man who uploaded child porn content for the benefit of foreign clients.

According to a CBI release, a case has been registered against Raja Subramanian alias Sam John alias Adithya Karigalan, resident of Manapparai, Tiruchi here on allegations of sharing, collecting, seeking, browsing, downloading, exchanging or distributing material depicting children in sexually explicit acts, etc. in electronic form.

It said that the inputs were received through Interpol channels from Germany, sharing information on one ‘Sam John’, a resident of India, regarding illegal possession of child pornography. It was alleged that the role of the Indian national came in sharing child pornography material via an online file-sharing platform with a German national.

The agency also stated that searches were conducted on the premises of the accused in Manapparai, which led to the recovery of incriminating evidence consisting of an external hard disc, laptop, mobile phone etc.