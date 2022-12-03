Avinashi-Athikadavu scheme by Jan 15: Min

COIMBATORE: Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy on Friday said the Athikadavu-Avinashi ground water recharge and drinking water supply scheme is expected to be completed by January 15.

Denying allegations by the AIADMK that there is a delay in completion of works, Muthusamy said even though 90 per cent of the project has got over, works are carried out amicably by holding talks with farmers to complete the remaining portion.

“If the AIADMK claims to have done 90 per cent of the work, why couldn’t it finish the remaining 10 per cent alone?,” he asked.

The water scheme project proposes to divert 1.5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of surplus water from River Bhavani from downstream of Kalingarayan anicut by pumping through pipelines to refill water bodies.

Referring to a recent clash between the BJP and DMK functionaries in Modakurichi in Erode district, Muthusamy denied any corruption in the Modakurichi Town Panchayat. The police are probing to initiate action,” he said.

On the opposition for establishing SIPCOT industrial estate in Bhavani Sagar area, Muthusamy said the farmers are against the project fearing that effluents will be discharged into their farmlands. “Industrial growth is essential and their fertile lands will not be acquired for the project. Priority in jobs will be given for those from farmer’s families,” he said.