Activist’s timely intervention saves life of injured calf

MADURAI: Timely intervention helped save a life of an injured calf in Madurai. The female calf was found lying bleeding at a place near Pandi Kovil, near here.

When there was no end in sight for the pain of the injured calf, voluntary efforts of Sai Mayur Hassija, Animal welfare activist in Madurai came to its rescue. The incident occurred on Thursday night. Many people, who passed by, only took pity on the injured calf and there was nobody taking interest to care. But, a few suggested to call ‘1962 – Animal Mobile Medical Ambulance (AMMA)’– which functions as government agency to provide veterinary treatment to injured animals on spot.

Accordingly, the activist said that he dialed the number, but there was no proper response saying that it was beyond working hours (8 am to 8 pm). Even there was no help from the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). When none came to the rescue, the Mattuthavani police were finally called.

Sub Inspector of Police Velladurai from Matuthavani then volunteered to help by sending a police vehicle along with two cops to carry the injured calf into the vehicle.

Subsequently, the Sub Inspector managed to arrange seven volunteers, who helped rescue the injured bleeding calf. If the cow was not taken to the veterinary hospital, it could have died.

“It is pathetic animals do not get the same assistance as in emergency cases for human beings. Animals feel the same pain. They have the same hunger. They too deserve to be helped like us. Is there not any ambulance for injured animals, especially abandoned animals on streets,” he said.

Sources said after providing timely veterinary treatment, the condition of the injured calf is stable now and healthy. It was injured on its hoof.