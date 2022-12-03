423 kilos seized in Madurai; 3 from Andhra among 6 arrested

MADURAI: Six persons including three from parts of Andhra Pradesh were arrested in Madurai and remanded to custody on Friday night on charges of peddling gutkha products. The police also seized 423 kilos of gutkha products stuffed in seven boxes. The offenders were nabbed while off loading the contraband from the bus and loading it into two cars. All those three vehicles including the bus were also seized, Madurai SP Shiva Prasad said. Those arrested were T Thotabandy Narayanan (29) of Naidu Street, Balaji Peta Mandalam, Andhra Pradesh, M Venkatramireddy (49) of Kadapa district, AP, T. Rajasekar (37) of Vallapuram, Mudigonda, AP, T Arunkumar (26) of Sellur, Madurai, C David (40) of Kosakulam, Madurai and M. Rajendran (34) of TP Mills Road, Rajapalayam, sources said.