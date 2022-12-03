1 train to run late by 3 hours; 2 others as per schedule

CHENNAI: Express trains from Madurai to Villupuram and Kacheguda would run as per normal schedule due to the cancellation of line block in Virudhunagar section of Madurai Division. Train no 16868 Madurai Junction-Villupuram Junction Express leaves Madurai Junction at 4.05 am on Dec 5-9 will run as per schedule. Earlier notified partial cancellation stands cancelled. Train no 07192 Madurai Junction-Kacheguda Weekly Special leaving Madurai Junction at 5.30 am on Dec 7 will run as per schedule. Earlier rescheduling stands cancelled. For facilitating track doubling work in Bhilawadi-Nandre section, the Central Railway has rescheduled train no 11006 Puducherry-Dadar Express. It was scheduled to leave at 9.25 pm on Dec 6 but would now leave at 12.25 am on December (late by 3 hrs).