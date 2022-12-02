Woman who stole jewellery from marriage halls arrested

TIRUVALLUR: Police arrested a 52-year-old woman who reportedly posed as relative and made away with 26 sovereigns of gold jewellery from two different wedding halls in Tiruvallur in September.

Balasubramanian (59), a resident of Kadambathur had made arrangements for his daughter’s wedding at a hall in Manavalan Nagar in September. While the wedding was in full swing, a woman who pretended to be a relative of the family entered the bride’s room and chatted with everyone there. “When no one was looking she took a chain weighing 11 sovereigns and escaped from there,” police said.

Similarly, Sathyamurthy, a farmer residing at Ekattur village has lodged a complaint with the police claiming that an unknown woman pretending to be a family friend broke into his son’s wedding that was held at Oil Mill Road. “The woman fled with 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery belonging to the bride,” police said.

Following this, a special police team was formed to locate the woman with the help of the surveillance camera footage. Investigations revealed that both the crimes were committed by the same woman who was identified as Shanthi alias Dhill Shanthi, a repeat offender from Vepampattu. Further enquiries revealed that she had recently come out of prison after stealing clothes from a popular garment store in T Nagar. She had stolen jewellery from both the wedding halls and sold them at a private jewellery firm for Rs 4.6 lakh. The accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.