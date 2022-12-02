Vandavasi police arrest conman, seize counterfeit ATM cards and cash

Tiruvannamalai: Vandavasi south police registered a case and arrested a trickster who cheated many of money using counterfeit ATM cards on Friday. Police said that Elumalai (65) went to an ATM kiosk and asked a youth waiting there to get him Rs10,000 cash and handed over his card. The youth obliged and gave him the money and on the sly retained the old man’s ATM card and handed over a counterfeit card. Later using the stolen card, the youth siphoned a total of Rs 1.25 lakhs through various ATM kiosks in the town. Elumalai complained to the police and the cops started checking CCTV footages. On Friday when police were patrolling Sannadhi Street, they noticed a youth –identified as Katjahn (21) of Thogamalai in Karur. He under interrogation confessed that he had stolen cash from Elumalai’s account using ATM card. Police arrested him and recovered 5 ATM cards and Rs 86,500 cash.