Toll-free number to report poaching and trading in wildlife launched

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has announced a national helpline number 1800119334 (toll-free) to report cases of illegal wildlife trade and poaching of animals. The Ministry’s wildlife division, releasing the toll-free number, urged the respective states and Union Territories (UTs) to encourage the public in using the toll-free number to report illegal incidents against wildlife. It may be mentioned that over the past few months, several reports of illegal wildlife trade and trafficking have been reported from several locations in the country. There have been several instances where exotic animals were seized, including from Chennai international airport.