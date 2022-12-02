TNERC makes RCDs mandatory to save lives from electrical accidents

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has mandated residual current devices (RCD) in all new power service connections to prevent electrocution incidents.

“To save human lives from electrical accidents, the TNERC has mandated the provision of RCD in Regulation 16 (2A) of Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Code, in all the new electricity service connections,” a TNERC statement said.

The statement added that in view of the increasing electrical accidents and loss of lives particularly during rainy seasons, the Commission requests all the consumers of existing services to also install RCD in their premises to save precious lives from electrical accidents.

The TNERC also pointed out some electrocution incidents and pointed out that all the accidents would have been averted if RCD had been installed in the service connection mains. Spending a few thousand on installing the RCD would save priceless human lives.

“Therefore, all the existing consumers irrespective of categories such as house, shop, industry, farmhouse, educational institutions and public convenience are advised to install the RCD in their respective premises, which is a basic need for human safety,” it said.

TNERC to get legal member

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission has invited eligible applicants for the post of Member (Legal).

“The government has constituted a Selection Committee under the Chairmanship of Hon’ble Justice V Bharathidasan, High Court of Madras (retired). Chief Secretary to the government of Tamil Nadu and Chairman, Central Electricity Authority will act as members of the said Committee, “ a statement said.

It added that as per the decision taken in the Selection Committee meeting held on Thursday, an advertisement has been published in leading dailies calling for applications up to 6 pm on December 17. More details are available in the web portal http://www.tn.gov.in/department/7.