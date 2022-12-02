State to remove chapter describing integers via rummy from Class 6 book

Chennai: The state government has decided to remove a chapter that describes the integers through rummy using a deck of cards in the Class 6 mathematics textbook belonging to the State Board. Sources from the School Education Department said that the topic will not be available in the coming academic year. The textbook chapter issue was raised a few months back even some political leaders in the state opposed it and urged the state government to remove it. Accordingly, the authorities assured that the particular portion will be removed and it would be replaced with some other topic.