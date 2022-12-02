Stalin lauds woman cop for redressing 97% of public plaints

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday interacted with officials and public over the redressal of grievances under "Mudhalamaicharin Mugavari" scheme

During his interaction, he appreciated officials who successfully resolved the grievances and also questioned those who did not take proper steps for solving the grievances.

The Chief Minister lauded a woman deputy superintendent of police over phone for redressing 97% of complaints received under the "Mudhalamaicharin Mugavari" scheme.

In a review meeting held at the State Secretariat, Stalin called the DSP over phone and appreciated her for doing it. “You have redressed 97% of the complaints received. What about the rest,” Stalin was heard saying. He also inquired the DSP if she had something to add to it.

The woman DSP responded saying, “Receiving an appreciation from you is sufficient for me."