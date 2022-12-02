Stalin inaugurates medical centres in 5 HR&CE temples

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inaugurated medical centres in five highly-crowded temples, attached to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, such as Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Mariamman Temple in Irukkankudi, Bannari Amman Temple in Bannari, Kallazhagar temple in Madurai and Sankaranarayanaswami Temple in Sankarankovil.
First aid and basic treatment will be provided in the medical centres. Basic medical facilities such as blood pressure kits, beds, life saving medicines, oxygen cylinders and so on are present in the medical centres. Qualified doctors and medical staff have been recruited for the medical centres which will treat devotees visiting temples. Funds for the medical centres will be provided by the respective temples.
The HR & CE department in the state Assembly, last year, announced that medical centres will be established in 10 crowded temples and as announced medical centres were established in 10 temples. A similar announcement was made this year and now in the first phase, the Chief Minister, through video conference, inaugurated medical centres in five temples.
HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Secretary for Tourism, Culture HR & CE, B Chandramohan were present during the inauguration.
Memorial for KiRa inaugurated:
The Chief Minister, through video conference, inaugurated the memorial for renowned Tamil writer Ki Rajanarayanan, at Kovilpatti. The memorial was constructed at an area of 220 square metres with the full size statue of Rajanarayanan at the cost of Rs 1.5 crore. Library, digital library, museum hall and administrative office are part of the memorial.
Welfare fund for documents writers launched:
The Chief Minister also launched document writers welfare fund for the welfare of document writers, attached to registrar offices, and their families by distributing membership cards to the document writers. Though the announcement for the welfare fund was made by the state government in 2007-08 and a GO was issued in 2010, the previous AIADMK government did not take steps to establish the welfare fund.
