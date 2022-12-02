Stalin inaugurates medical centres in 5 HR&CE temples

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inaugurated medical centres in five highly-crowded temples, attached to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, such as Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Mariamman Temple in Irukkankudi, Bannari Amman Temple in Bannari, Kallazhagar temple in Madurai and Sankaranarayanaswami Temple in Sankarankovil.

First aid and basic treatment will be provided in the medical centres. Basic medical facilities such as blood pressure kits, beds, life saving medicines, oxygen cylinders and so on are present in the medical centres. Qualified doctors and medical staff have been recruited for the medical centres which will treat devotees visiting temples. Funds for the medical centres will be provided by the respective temples.