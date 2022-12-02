Private donors to develop slew of facilities for devotees soon at Sholingur

SHOLINGUR: The Arulmigu Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple atop Sholingur hill in Ranipet district will soon get a slew of devotee-friendly facilities thanks to seven private donors, including Handlooms Minister R Gandhi, taking up a massive Rs 25 crore work themselves without seeking contributions.

The government issued a GO in this connection to form a donor committee consisting of the seven incumbents and allowed them to take up the work. This has resulted in work gathering pace.

While the temple was scheduled to get rope car facility, currently under trial, at a cost of Rs 9.30 crore, Gandhi ensured that the rocky terrain measuring half an acre near the rope car winch station was blasted to start construction work.

An official seeking anonymity said, “in the first phase, the committee will spend Rs 11 crore to set up a rest lounge for pilgrims on the first floor while the ground floor will have drinking water and toilet facilities, parking area and a small park and an Annadhana hall. Around 65 per cent work on this phase has already been completed. Under the second phase, various works, which will bring in several other facilities, are expected to be done at Rs 14 crore.”

Minister Gandhi along with four donors Boopalan, Nandanar Ravichandran, Aditya Ravi and Chaitanya and also Sholingur MLA AM Munirathinam interacted with devotees and sought their feedback.

As the temple is known as a divine centre for people with mental ailments, Minister Gandhi has taken upon himself to build a Rs 5 crore mental rehabilitation centre. “Presently there are around 50 such persons in the temple precincts,” sources said.

Officials said, “it is purely an initiative of the Minister and hence there is no need for any official order for this work.”