No use of mobile phones in TN temples: Madurai bench of HC

CHENNAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has ordered that mobile phones should not be used in temples. This has been issued keeping in view the sanctity of the temples.

The bench has issued the order to the HR&CE department.

In addition to this, dress codes can also be enforced in temples, the court suggested.

The Tiruchendur temple authorities submittted that devotees were informed to come in traditional clothes through flex banners.