MET predicts light to moderate rain for TN dists: Details here

CHENNAI: In the wake of a low pressure depression that is being formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, light to moderate rains are expected in several parts of Tamil Nadu.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Friday predicted rain in northern districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next 5 days.

The depression is likely to move in west-northwest direction during next 48 hours and may intensify.

In addition, the temperature is likely to drop and remain partly cloudy in Chennai and its suburbs in the early morning for the next few days until there is change in wind direction.

As far as Chennai is concerned, some areas are expected to get light to moderate rains for the next 48 hours.

Here is a brief of the rain predicted over in the next few days:

Dec 2 - Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Dec 3 - Moderate rain may occur at a few places in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and central TN districts.

Dec 4 - Rain with thunderstorms over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Dec 5 - Moderate rain may occur at a few places in South and North Tamil Nadu.

Dec 6 - Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rainfall.