Ma Su visits accident victims at Chengalpattu GH

CHENNAI: A government bus plying between Padur-Chengalpattu met with an accident on Thursday evening after a private lorry collided with it and 17 passengers suffered severe injuries, of which two died on the spot.

At least 15 passengers were rushed to Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital and Padur Primary Health Center for treatment. Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the patients on Friday morning and monitored the treatment given to them.

The Health Minister said that the onlookers had informed the 108 help line and required first aid was given to the injured people before they were rushed to the hospital. As many as five people were discharged after initial treatment as they did not suffer major injuries.

"The other 10 patients suffered from severe injuries and are hospitalised, of which one patient is critical and is under intensive care at the Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital. The bus carried nurses and healthcare professionals. All the patients are being monitored and the required treatment is being given," he said.

Talking about the suspension of the engineers after the lift broke down at Stanley Medical College and Hospital while Ma Subramanian visited it last week for an inaugural programme, he said that the company that installs the lifts, usually guarantees the maintenance and supervision for the same is done through Public Works Department.

The lift at Stanley Medical College and Hospital was installed around 19 years ago, and maintenance was being done under PWD. "We got stuck and escaping from it is not a problem for the general public but if a patient gets caught, it is highly inconvenient. Hence, we have taken these actions in this regard. We have asked the PWD officials to enquire whether it is the fault of the engineers or due to the fault of the company that installed it. So we have asked them to reconsider the suspension of these employees. The department has said that the action would serve as an example to others and they would avoid any such faults in future."

He said that the Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital has 3 lifts and they will be replaced at a fund allocation of Rs. 32 lakhs. Despite the good condition of the lifts, the company that installed them has been shut so no authority is there to maintain the lifts.