Kodanad heist-murder case: Court adjourns hearing to Jan 27

CHENNAI: A Sessions Court has adjourned further hearing in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case to January 27 after the CB-CID police sought more time to investigate the witnesses and 720 phone conversations recorded by the prosecution.

The hearing for the case came up in the District and Sessions Court in Ooty today before Udhagamandalam district sessions judge P. Murugan. Public prosecutors, CB-CID investigating officers, and the main accused in the case, KV Sayan and Valayar Manoj appeared in person.

Earlier, the CB-CID had sought permission to further interrogate 320 witnesses on the basis of the investigation conducted so far by the special cell police.

On Nov 14, the CB-CID on Monday submitted to the Sessions Court here documents related to the case. According to police, the documents, running into 3,600 pages, were submitted and the CB-CID would question more witnesses, besides the 10 accused.