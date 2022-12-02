Helpline launched to clarify on building plan approvals

CHENNAI: As the issue of permission for layouts and building drawings has been made completely online, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has launched a helpline to clarify doubts.

In a statement, DTCP said that the government has issued orders on April 18, 2022 to ‘Go live’ for issue of permission for layout and building drawings by Directorate of Town and Country Planning and Chennai Metropolitan Development through Single Window Online System at the first instance.

"In this regard, from June 24, 2022, layout drawing application has been given permission through online and from September 2, 2022, building drawings and reclassification applications have been given permission through Single Window Online System," the release added.

It said that in order to clear the doubts arising while uploading application, a helpline 044-2958247 and an e-mail id support-swp.dtcp@tn.gov.in is provided. "Hence, the applicants are requested to utilize the above services during the office hours,” it said.