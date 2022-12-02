File report on money paid to landowners, Kanchi DRO told

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the District Revenue Officer (DRO), Kancheepuram to file a report on the payment of Rs 190 crore as compensation to land owners who gave their lands for the Chennai-Sriperumbudur National Highways works.

Justice M Dhandapani passed the direction on hearing a contempt petition filed by R Rajendran, a resident of Sriperumbudur. The petitioner sought action against former Kancheepuram collector R Ponniah, former District Revenue Officer (land acquisition) Narmada, and others for not complying with the court order directing the authorities not to grant compensation to people who claimed compensation by furnishing fake land documents.

When the matter was taken up for hearing, the government advocate informed the HC that about Rs 20 crore have been collected from people who illegally received the compensation.

However, the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) standing counsel submitted that though Rs 190 crore were given to the state government for the grant of compensation, it is shocking to know that the government has allotted only Rs 20 crore to the land owners.

Recording the submissions, the judges expressed dissatisfaction over the act of the government and further directed the DRO, Kancheepuram to file a status report to appraise the court about the disbursal of Rs 190 crore to the land owners.

The court had recently warned the government that it would order a CBI probe into this matter.

The case has been adjourned to December 16.