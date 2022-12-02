DMK keeps a tab on Gujarat elections as LS polls near

CHENNAI: The ongoing Gujarat Assembly election is being closely monitored by even the regional parties back here in Tamil Nadu.

As the voters queued up to exercise their franchise in the western State, the meeting of district secretaries chaired by Chief Minister cum DMK president MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam on Thursday spared considerable time to discuss the election outcome.

If information shared by the ruling party sources privy to the meeting were to be relied upon, the DMK leadership has forecast the possibility of snap polls for the Parliament.

The ruling party sources quoted Stalin as suggesting to his district secretaries on Thursday that the BJP regime at the Centre could call for early Parliamentary polls sometime in mid or late 2023 should the party manage to retain power in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s native Gujarat. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years.

The DMK instructed its district units to constitute booth committees and appoint its members over a month ago.

The party high command, which released the modalities for constituting the booth committees, has also insisted that the district units must send the list of the booth committee members to the high command. The party has instructed the district secretaries to do the groundwork besides liasoning with the allies to prepare for the Lok Sabha election.