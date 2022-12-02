Automated registry for blood donation launched

CHENNAI: On account of World AIDS day, Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a computerized registry and app for blood donors registry at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh at the Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society.

He also launched the system of radio frequency identification devices set up to regulate blood donation at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Government Rajaji Hospital at a cost of Rs 2.08 crore. To encourage blood donation, the facility of sending SMS invitations and downloading government appreciation certificates through the mobile app has been made available.

The health minister also appreciated and awarded the non-government organisations working for those affected with HIV/AIDS, district AIDS control units and collaborative medical treatment centres that performed well in the financial year 2021-22 under the National AIDS Control Programme.

This year, AIDS day is themed on ‘treating AIDS patients equally’. The health minister said that HIV prevalence is 0.24 per cent in India, and it is as low as 0.18 per cent in Tamil Nadu. Welfare programmes for providing nutritious food and education scholarships are being implemented for those affected with HIV. The Chief Minister has allocated Rs 25 crore this year for the welfare schemes for the people affected by AIDS, he said.

He said that in order to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV, tests and treatments are provided through 2,090 trust centres, and 55 combined medical treatment centres. At least 1,25,000 people are treated through a total of 64 treatment centres including treatment centres in 9 private colleges. Also, Opioid Substitution Therapy to prevent the spread of HIV through drug sharing is also being provided at the Institute of Mental Health.