Addl stoppage for express train from Tambaram: Details here

CHENNAI: Weekly special fare special train no 06068/06067 operated between Ernakulam Junction and Tambaram would be provided additional stoppage at New Aryankavu station.

The train leaving Tambaram at 15.40 hrs on Tuesdays will stop for two minutes from 5.18hrs at New Aryankavu station the following day. Train no 06068, which leaves Ernakulam at 13.10hrs on Mondays will stop for two minutes from 18.53hrs at New Aryankavu station, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

Also, train no 16105 Chennai Egmore - Tiruchendur express will be given stoppage at Papanasam railway station at 22.00hrs on December 3, Saturday.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will inaugurate the stoppage of the train at Papanasam station on Saturday. He will also flag off the inaugural Sunday service of MEMU special from Mettupalayam to Coimbatore at 16.45hrs on December 4, Sunday at Mettupalayam railway station, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.