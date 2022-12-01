TamilNadu

VCK suspends party functionary for threatening CRPF jawan over phone

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday suspended Manimaran, secretary of North Ilathur union, in Chengalpattu district, for allegedly threatening a CRPF jawan Guru over phone. “Manimaran is suspended for defaming the party for three months. He can approach the disciplinary action committee of the party in the party headquarters after 15 days and can submit his proper explanation,” said Thirumavalavan, in a statement. Recently, Thirumavalavan issued a call for formation of a “separate country” called Tamil Nadu for which Guru released a video stating jawans are fighting to unite the country, people like Thirumavalavan are trying to bifurcate the nation. Manimaran called Guru over phone and allegedly issued a threat to his family.

