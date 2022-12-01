TN planetariums to get a facelift

CHENNAI: Planetariums in Chennai and Tiruchy will soon get a facelift. The existing two planetariums are functioning under the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre, a wing of the State Higher Education Department.

They were catering to astronomy education for students in schools and colleges and soon they will be providing more information, sources said.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the outdated equipment in the planetariums will be replaced according to international standards so that students will receive the latest space information. “The existing galleries to explore energy, life science, material science, transport, electronics, communications, and innovation, which are available at the planetarium will be upgraded,” he said.

Stating that the State government has allocated Rs 3 crore to modernise the Tiruchy planetarium, the official added: “An advanced digital projection system for high-quality images will be installed. The work to install the equipment has already started, and going on at a brisk space.”

The works for the upgrading of the Tiruchy planetarium will be completed soon. “The ongoing regular upgradation in Chennai planetarium will also be simultaneously completed,” he stated.

The official said the cosmic shows, which will be available in both Tamil and English versions at the planetariums, will also be improved with the latest information and technology.

“Now, space enthusiasts can experience the audio-visual shows along with some improvised informative knowledge on multiple celestial models on the latest space activities”, he said. “Additional information on popular exhibits at the planetarium like the present solar cycle system, stars, galaxies, comets and man on the moon can be viewed by the visitors.”

The official said that the new hybrid projecting system, which has synchronising software, can showcase asteroids and comets in the solar system much bigger, so that viewers will be able to understand its structure.

The cosmic shows, which will be available in both Tamil and English versions at the planetariums, will also be improved with the latest information and technology