TN Guv assures of quick action on online rummy ban: Regupathy

CHENNAI: State Law Minister S Regupathy met Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday morning on providing assent to the Bill to ban online gambling.

He is also reported to have given an explanation regarding the prohibition bill on online gambling in person.

Speaking to the media after this meeting, Minister Regupathy said, “We gave an explanation to the Governor about the online rummy ban bill. The Governor had some doubts. We answered it. He said that the online rummy ban bill is under consideration, and the governor has assured him of taking immediate action.”

“Also, 21 bills are pending so far. There is no time limit for the Governor to give his approval within a specified period. So he said that we cannot ask to fix a specific period,” he said.

On Monday, the Minister said that the bill has been drafted after collecting relevant information and properly analysing experts’ report, and has been brought in accordance with the Constitution.

On October 19, a bill to ban online gambling, including online rummy, was tabled and passed in the Assembly, but the Governor has not provided assent yet. Meanwhile, the six-week period for the Ordinance ended on Sunday.