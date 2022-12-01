Sub-registrar held for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe to register land

TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths arrested the sub-registrar of Tiruverumbur for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for the registration of a land here on Thursday.

According to DVAC, Georgina Rose, managing trustee of the Heavenly Power Ministry, who wanted to purchase 21 cents of land (Survey No 210/2B) at Pappakurichi near Tiruverumbur here for establishing a cemetery approached a realtor, Ashok, for the purpose. On November 30, Ashok met Baskaran, sub-registrar of Tiruverumbur, for the registration.

However, Baskaran demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. Georgina Rose, not willing to pay the bribe asked Ashok to lodge a complaint with the DVAC.

Subsequently, Ashok lodged a complaint. The DVAC registered a case and arrested Baskaran while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from Ashok.