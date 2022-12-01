Stalin issues clarion call for Lok Sabha polls?

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin is believed to have issued a clarion call to his party functionaries to gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Addressing his party district secretaries at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Thursday, Stalin was learned to have advised his party functionaries to engage in active election preparations for the ensuing LS polls due in a little over a year. DMK insiders who were privy to the meeting said that Stalin has instructed his district secretaries to strive to ensure that they wrest control of all 40 Lok Sabha seats, including Puducherry and the lone Theni Parliamentary seat they had lost in 2019 to the rival AIADMK. The DMK president is also understood to have underpinned the significance of cobbling up a strong alliance for the crucial LS poll.

The meeting of the district secretaries also adopted two resolutions, including one thanking the CM for proposing to name the DPI complex in the city as Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Education complex and institute an award on his name for best schools demonstrating excellence in learning, teaching and grooming leadership quality among students. Another resolution also proposed to hold 100 public meetings on December 15 on the valediction of Anbazhagan’s centenary year.