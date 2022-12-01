Parts of TN to receive light to moderate rain for next 4-5 days

CHENNAI: Several parts of Tamil Nadu to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next few days. The Indian Meteorological Department said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into south Andaman Sea around December 4, 2022. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea around December 5.

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and reach near Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on December 8, 2022. As a result, fairly widespread to widespread light and moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls," an update from the department stated.

Due to easterly wave, isolated or scattered rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu during next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu on December 3, 2022, while light to moderate rainfall is expected on December 4 and 5.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre said that Easterlies and Northeasterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels. Several parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorm & lightning over coastal Tamil Nadu and few places in interior regions.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy, while light to moderate rain with thunderstorm & lightning is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 30 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively.