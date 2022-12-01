Organic farming policy: CS tells officials to spread awareness

CHENNAI: During a meeting to discuss the formulation of organic farming policy for the state, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu instructed officials to compile a book on farmers who succeeded in organic farming, on Thursday.

At the second level meeting held at the Secretariat, Irai Anbu also instructed the officials to train and create awareness among the farmers on organic farming. He directed them to open separate section to organic seeds and encourage cluster basis farming.

Meanwhile, State Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said, in his separate statement, that around 2 lakh tonnes of chemical fertilizers have been imported by the government to ensure timely distribution of fertilizer to farmers.

"In November 2022, more than 1.18 lakh tonnes of urea was sold, which is the highest. Imported fertilizers are being supplied to farmers in Cauvery Delta," he said.