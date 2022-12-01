New water supply schemes for Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: Parts of Thoothukudi and Tiruvallur districts to get new water supply schemes as the municipal administration and water supply department has issued an order sanctioning administrative accord to carry out the projects at Rs 560 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission.

As per the government order dated November 23, made public on Thursday, Tiruvallur combined water supply scheme will cover 115 habitations in 9 panchayats namely Cherukanur, Thadur, S Agraharam, Kartikeyapuram, Kannigapuram in Tiruttani panchayat union and RK Pet, Vanganoor, GCS Kandigai and SVG Puram in RK Pet panchayat union.

"The Groundwater Estimation Committee has categorised the firkas in RK Pet panchayat union as over exploited and in Tiruttani panchayat union as critical and semi critical. At present, water supply is being effected to 79 habitations by individual power pump scheme with bore wells as source and 36 habitations with extension of pipelines from nearby OHTs (over head tanks)," the order said.

The present level of sustainable supply is 10 LPCD (litres per capita per day) for RK Pet panchayat union and 15 LPCD for Tiruttani panchayat union. To enhance the supply level to 55 LPCD, the combined water supply scheme will be implemented by constructing 6 infiltration wells in Kosasthalaiyar River to draw 2.76 MLD (million litres per day). The scheme will benefit 42,000 people. As much as Rs 44.58 crore will be spent for the project of which Rs 20.29 crore will be State government's share.

Similarly, as many as 363 rural habitations in 136 village panchayats in 6 panchayat unions namely Thoothukudi, Ottapidaram, Kayathar, Kovilpatti, Pudur and Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district will be benefitted under combined water supply scheme at Rs 515.72 crore of which Rs 236.54 crore will be from State government's contribution.

Water for the project will be drawn from Tamirabarani River and 16.57 MLD of water willl be drawn. The scheme will benefit 3.05 lakh people, the order said