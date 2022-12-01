Miyawaki forest planned in 10 acres in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: As a part of ‘Go Green Tamil Nadu’ mission, the Tiruchy district administration has launched a mega sapling plantation drive under Miyawaki method in an area of 10 acres at Pullambadi on Wednesday.

Minister KN Nehru after inaugurating the drive handed over one lakh saplings to the in-charge person, who initiated the Miyawaki forest in the district. The saplings of native species were donated by the L&T Ltd and the Minister handed over a certificate in recognition of their service.

Sources said that the saplings belong to various varieties, including fruit trees, to be planted by revenue department and DRDA in an area of 10 acres at Rettimangudi panchayat in Pullambadi union. The plantation drive would culminate within a couple of days, officials said.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a drinking water project for Pullambadi and Lalgudi unions. The project would ensure collection of 11.26 MLD water through the collector wells on Kollidam riverbed and the water would be pumped through 261 over head tanks (OHTs) and another 15 OHTs would be established soon.

Subsequently, the Minister also distributed welfare assistance to 45 beneficiaries to the tune of Rs 36 lakh.

Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar and others were present on the occasion.

