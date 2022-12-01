Member’s hubby raises questions from outside, Udayendram TP meet adjourned

VANIYAMBADI: The ordinary meeting of the Udayendram town panchayat, near Vaniyambadi witnessed unruly scenes with a ward member breaking chairs when the husband of another ward member raised questions from outside the meeting hall, on Thursday. The meeting started on a placid note. However, when resolutions were being read out, ward 1member Saravanan (AIADMK) demanded to know why the solid waste management programme was shifted from ward 2 to ward 3. Suddenly ward 2 member Parimala’s husband Murugavel raised questions on the issue from outside the hall resulting in an infuriated Saravanan going on the rampage. The meeting was immediately adjourned without a date being fixed. Immediately the 6 AIADMK members (the council has 15 members including 8 DMK, 1 independent) staged a sit in on the verandah of the meeting hall. Police held talks with the agitating members and persuaded them to disperse.
