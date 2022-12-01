Man arrested for stealing mobile phonetower batteries in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: A 42-year old man was arrested in Thoothukudi on Thursday after being charged with stealing batteries from a cell phone tower. The accused has been identified as Arul Raja of Thalamuthu Nagar, sources said. SIPCOT police seized 10 batteries worth Rs 70,000 and also two auto-rickshaws used for transporting those stolen batteries. The batteries were found stolen on November 24 and based on a complaint lodged by A Paramanantham (47), tower watchman, a case was filed.